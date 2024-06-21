Beef Season 2 Looking to Add Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan

Netflix's Beef was a huge hit for the streamer, earning eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthonloy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series (Steven Yuen), and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series (Ali Wong). There have been rumors about the anthology series getting a second season, which would allow new actors to shine. Previously, it was reported that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway were being considered for the show, and now two other big names are being thrown around. According to Deadline, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are being eyed to star in Beef's sophomore season.

Deadline reports that Isaac and Mulligan are being considered for the same parts that were rumored for Gyllenhaal and Hathaway. While it's been confirmed that the former Brokeback Mountain co-stars will not be in the series, Charles Melton (Riverdale, May December) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Alien: Romulus) are expected to appear in the project. The second season is rumored to follow two feuding couples, but Season 2 hasn't been given the official greenlight. If Isaac and Mulligan do sign on for Beef, it will be their third project together after starring in Drive (2011) and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013).

What Is Beef About?

(Photo: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in Beef. - Netflix)

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. The cast of Beef Season 1 also included Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, and Ione Skye.

As to whether Yeun and Wong could return, executive producer Lee Sung Jin has confirmed that the show was always meant to be an anthology series, which means the original stars might not come back.

"We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters," Jin said at the Golden Globes. "Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that's really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I'm definitely ready."

Season 2 of Beef does not currently have a confirmed release date, but stay tuned for more updates about the project.