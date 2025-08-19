Ben Stiller and Severance Star Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans at Zoolander Screening

Ben Stiller joined fans in Los Angeles, California for an outdoor screening of Zoolander on Saturday night, and he gave them a surprise that wasn’t Blue Steel. The screening was hosted by Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and Stiller was reportedly there to introduce the movie as its star, director, and co-writer. These days, Stiller is often in the headlines as a director and executive producer on Severance, and one of the show’s stars, Tramell Tillman, was on the scene to set off the event in style. After Stiller’s introduction, Tillman led the USC marching band on a parade across the stage, much like a fan-favorite scene in Severance earlier this year.

Stiller greeted the crowd in character as Derek Zoolander, according to a report by Variety. “Thank you all for coming,” he said. I’d like to thank the people at Cinespia for having the courage to have, the first ever, a nine year anniversary screening of Zoolander 2… What? Zoolander 1? Okay, cool. Well, I hope you really enjoy it, and don’t get freaked out by all those creepy, gross, dead people underneath you.”

Tillman and the USC band marched out in an obvious send-up of the Severance Season 2 finale, “Cold Harbor,” where his character Mr. Milchick leads a marching band in a surprise office celebration. “That’s great, but this is kind of more like a Zoolander thing than a Severance thing,” Stiller remarked, still in character. “So maybe you could, I don’t know, play like a Zoolandery type of song?” With that, Tillman blew a whistle and the band switched to the song “Relax” by Powerman 5000, which was featured in Zoolander. After just a bit more fanfare, the screening was underway.

Stiller and Severance

Stiller has been instrumental in getting Severance off the ground, and has directed 11 out of its 20 episodes himself, in addition to working on it as an executive producer. However, this weekend Stiller announced that he will not be directing any episodes of the upcoming Season 3, as there is too much other work on his schedule. He broke the news in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, but he later clarified on social media that he is still heavily involved in the season as an EP.

“It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere,” he wrote. “We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve.”

Severance is streaming now on Apple TV+, but there’s no word yet on when Season 3 might premiere. Zoolander is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix, while the much-maligned sequel Zoolander 2 is streaming on Prime Video.