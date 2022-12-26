Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient After 22 Years

Steve Burns may no longer be the star of Blue's Clues, but that doesn't mean some of the people he's interacted with have forgotten about him. A cancer survivor is recalling how his recent interaction with Blue's Clues' Steve Burns comes 22 years after they originally met. Burns starred alongside Josh Dela Cruz in Paramount+'s live-action Blue's Big City Adventure movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 18th. As for the actor's reunion with cancer survivor Brandon Ragland, that took place at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con.

TMZ spoke to Brandon Ragland, who has been in remission for more than 23 years. Ragland gave the outlet a photo from his first time meeting Steve Burns back in 2020, with both individuals wearing matching shirts. Ragland took the photo with him when he met Burns at Steel City Con, where he walked up to Burns' booth, shook his hand, and unveiled the photo. Ragland was a Make-A-Wish kid at the time, and this helped jog Burns' memory of their interaction 22 years ago. "I remember this and you!" Burns said.

Burns then told Ragland a story about how they met at Serendipity 3 in New York City, recalling Ragland as a four-year-old wild child that was running around the restaurant. The duo took a new picture together, and both ended up crying. Of course, this was understandably an emotional reunion, since Brandon Ragland was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in his kidneys and lungs 22 years ago. Thankfully, he's still alive and healthy with his own family.

Steve Burns also gave Ragland a hug and said, "This made my entire year and I'm so glad you're here."

Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Stars in Hilarious Commercial With Ryan Reynolds

If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.

Steve Burns puts back on his investigator hat in this documentary-style commercial as he looks to answer the important question, "How much exactly is a fuckload?" Yes, you read that correctly. "Quantifying a Load" is the actual title of the Flock Freight ad, and Steve sits down with an executive of the company named Jill Lyons to get those answers. No matter how big a load is, Flock Freight guarantees it can ship it for you efficiently.

Photo credit via Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images