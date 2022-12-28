Blue's Clues: Steve Burns Shares Story Behind Viral Video

Blue's Clues star Steve Burns revealed the origin of his viral message to the fans last year. There wasn't a dry eye on social media when the show decided to break everyone's hearts all over again. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Joshua Deal Cruz, Donovan Patton, and Steve Burns talked about their bond. Blue's Big City Adventure managed to get all three of the Blue's Clues hosts back into the fold. Burns especially was a nostalgia trip for older viewers. In his comments to the outlet, he says the idea sprung forth organically. Once he began the narration, the tears began to flow for the crew too.

"I didn't expect people to get that emotional. We were doing a bunch of stuff for the 25th anniversary, and there was talk about a special message from Steve. I immediately was like, oh yeah. I'll kick 'em in the childhood. I know exactly what to do. But I didn't write it, you know. I just went out there and basically improv-ed," Steve began. "I was interested in the idea we're talking about, of how Blue's Clues addressed the home viewer from a place of respect and understanding without being condescending. I loved the idea of simply aging up the conversation, and instead of talking to you about which snack is a graham cracker, we can talk about why life is so hard and how being an adult is full of all these challenges that are hard to hold sometimes."

"I needed that moment as much as anybody did. It took two takes. In the first one, I cried. Then in the second one, the crew cried," Burns admitted. "I wanted to address how I went to college because for years, it was the first thing anyone ever said to me: When you left, I was traumatized. I'm like, that's literally the opposite of what we wanted! So I definitely wanted to address that. If we are trying to cultivate this friendship, you know, why not talk about the stuff that happened between us?"

Where to Watch Blue's Big City Adventure?

Paramount+ has the movie streaming right now. Here's a brief description: "This November, Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You! debuts its very first feature-length film, exclusively on Paramount+. With all-new original songs and choreography, Blue's Big City Adventure is a brand-new movie musical spectacular for the whole family!"



"When Josh gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's Broadway musical, Josh and Blue skidoo to NYC for the very first time where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance, and following one's dreams! The entire Blue's Clues crew is reunited for this special movie musical event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve, and Joe – together for the first time in the Big Apple like fans have never seen them before!"

