Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Netflix Reveals New Songs

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 has announced which new pop music covers made the cut for Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's impending marriage. On social media, Netflix broke down the five new pop covers for this week's episodes. Bridgerton will be featuring Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me", Ariana Grande's "POV", "Yellow" by Coldplay, Demi Lovato's booming "Confident", Millenial favorite "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Lights" by Ellie Goulding. That's a good mix of songs to add to the first salvo of covers included in Season 3 Part 1. (Taylor managed to get in there twice as her reign continues undisturbed.)

The show has always dangled these string and orchestral pop covers as a fun extra for fans. Netflix's TUDUM previously spoke to Bridgerton composer Kris Bowers about finding the best songs for the upcoming season. Luckily for everyone, there's a slightly sunnier disposition for Polin than in previous seasons. (Though they're about to encounter a real twist as the Whistledown secret still hangs in the air…)

"It's a much more lighthearted feeling, I think, overall," the composer noodled. "There's obviously the ups and downs that we always have in this show. But with Colin and Pen being friends, with a lot of their interactions having a bit of awkwardness to them — and within this season there are so many stories that we dip into — there's a lot of fun and lightness that we experience with the music and comedic moments."

What Orchestral Covers are in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

Ariana Grande, POV

Coldplay, Yellow

Demi Lovato, Confident

Ellie Goulding, Lights

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me

Bridgerton Season 3 Branches Out With Musical Covers

With all the fun of these new songs getting announced, some viewers might still be recovering from "THE" carriage scene to close out Part 1. Pitbull's "Give Me Everything" performed by Archer Marsh is a wild pull for Colin and Pen finally just confessing their love for each other. The choice seemed a bit out there. But, fans have been celebrating that moment online for weeks now. Bridgerton's music supervisor Justin Kamps had some of the same reservations that you might have. But, knew that the emotional tone of release really matched up with the 2011 party hit. In fact, there were a lot of moments like that for the production this season. TUDUM asked the man behind the music about Season 3's memorable drops.

"I think everyone was a little bit shocked that they were so in love with this Pitbull song cover for this sequence, of all things," music supervisor Justin Kamps explained back when Part 1 had just debuted. "But the song is amazing, and it has this great build to it, and that's what the scene really needed. It needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what's happening on-screen."

"Sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography, and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion," Kamps added. "We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year, and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover [but] doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence."

