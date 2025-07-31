Buffy Reboot Casts the New Slayer’s Romantic Interest

Hulu’s highly anticipated Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival continues to build its new world, with original star Sarah Michelle Gellar set to return as a veteran Slayer training a new generation of monster hunters. The series, helmed by a creative team that includes director Chloé Zhao, will see newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong take up the mantle as the new Slayer, Nova. This continuation of the iconic saga promises to blend the old with the new, establishing a fresh dynamic in a world forever changed by Buffy’s actions in the original series finale. Now, a key piece of that new world has been put in place, as Deadline has revealed that Kingston Vernes has been cast as the new Slayer’s romantic interest.

Vernes is set to play Carson, a popular student at the new Sunnydale Academy. The character is described as a Junior Olympian, and his athletic background will surely create an interesting dynamic as he interacts with Nova, whose own physical prowess comes from a much more supernatural source. The initial character details reveal that Nova will have a crush on Carson, and that he will begin to notice the significant changes in her once she embraces her destiny and begins her life as a Slayer. This setup echoes the classic high school drama of the original series, where Buffy’s secret life constantly complicated her relationships with those outside the supernatural world.

The revival has steadily been filling out its cast of new characters who will populate Nova’s world. Daniel Di Tomasso will play Abe, Nova’s single father and a photojournalist, likely providing a parental anchor similar to Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland). The new generation of potential Scoobies includes Faly Rakotohavana as Hugo, a privileged and likable high school geek, and Ava Jean as Larkin, a student described as a “chronic do-gooder.” Rounding out the new series regulars are Sarah Bock as Gracie, the ringleader for a group of church-going students, and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Mr. Burke, a popular high school teacher who could potentially serve as a mentor.

Will the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Bring Back Other Original Characters?

Image courtesy of Hulu

While the new cast is taking shape, the biggest question for many fans is which other original characters might return alongside Buffy. Gellar, who is also an executive producer, has made her intentions clear. “My dream is to bring back everyone who has died,” she stated during a recent festival appearance. This bold statement opens the door for the potential return of beloved characters like Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) or Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield), who were tragically killed in the original series. Gellar did add a realistic caveat, noting, “But space will have to be made for new stories as well,” indicating a desire to balance fan service with fresh narrative directions. She has also said the new series will aim for a “lighter” tone than the darker final seasons of the original run.

Several former cast members have also publicly expressed their desire to return. Charisma Carpenter, whose character Cordelia Chase was controversially killed off on the spinoff series Angel, feels a return would be “poetic.” Similarly, James Leary, who played the friendly demon Clem, shared a heartfelt message about wanting to reprise his role. His character’s return would be narratively simple, as Clem chose to leave Sunnydale before the final battle rather than being killed.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with its spinoff series, Angel, are currently available to stream on Hulu.

