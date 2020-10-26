Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Teaser Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is officially coming back to cast one last spell. On Monday, Netflix announced the premiere date for the series' upcoming "Part 4", which was confirmed to be the series' final batch of episodes earlier this year. According to the streamer, the final eight episodes of Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on New Year's Eve, Thursday, December 31st. This news comes after showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media last week to tease that some "extremely wicked" news for the series was on the way.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Sabrina's cancellation was officially announced earlier this year, and fans have been incredibly eager to see how the final batch of episodes will wrap things up. Shortly after the cancellation news,

Aguirre-Sacasa showed a preview image for a "Witch War" storyline, which would have theoretically crossed over with the characters of CAOS' sister series, Riverdale.

"If we were to ever do [a crossover], it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa previously told ComicBook.com. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that's a really fun element of it."

The "Witch War" storyline is something that fans of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic have been waiting for for years, as Aguirre-Sacasa and Hack put out the first two issues of that arc back in 2017. The series has gone on a hiatus ever since, leaving the remaining four planned issues of the arc a mystery.

Are you excited for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final eight episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Thursday, December 31st.