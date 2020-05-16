The Community Cast Releases Teaser Ahead of Table Read

✖

The highly-anticipated Community table read was recorded last week, and will be shared with the public on Monday. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Donald Glover, and Ken Jeong joined creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" in order to benefit charities during the pandemic. They were also joined by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who is stepping in for Walton Goggins. Yesterday, Jacobs took to Instagram to share a teaser of the table read, and it's warming our hearts to see the Greendale study group back together.

"We did it! We reunited via Zoom to read episode 504 'Cooperative Polygraphy' in support of @wckitchen & @frontlinefoods. And you can watch it on Monday at 2pm PST on Community’s official YouTube page. Thank you so, so much to @pascalispunk for stepping in for Walton Goggins," Jacobs wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

After they took part in the table read, the Community cast stuck around to record an episode of McHale and Jeong's "Darkest Timeline" podcast. There were a lot of fun moments in the recording, including Glover finding out he's not a part of the cast's group chat. Since there's been a huge resurgence in the Community fandom now that the show is on Netflix, there's also been more talk of the long-awaited movie. In fact, Harmon recently teased that it could finally be happening.

In addition to the charity table read, the cast is also participating in a giveaway featuring some amazing prizes to help during the pandemic. You could win props from the show, a video chat session with the cast, and more. You can donate for a chance to win here.

During the streamed table read, fans will be asked to contribute to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are working hard to get meals to first responders and families in need.

The table read will be streamed on the Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18th at 2 pm PT.

