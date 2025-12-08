Controversial Cartoon Network Reboot Finds New Streaming Home Following HBO Max Removal

One controversial Cartoon Network reboot has found a new streaming home following its removal from HBO Max. Cartoon Network has been through some rough waters in the last few years as many of its shows have been removed from HBO Max’s library, but some of these shows have since slipped through the cracks. Some of the shows had not made the jump to other services or platforms and are just totally not available to watch at the moment. But one series has found a new streaming home, and it’s one that not many fans might want to actually revisit now that it’s back.

The Powerpuff Girls briefly returned for an official reboot of the animated series back in 2016, and it ended up being highly divisive among fans. This new take on the superhero classic was not received well by fans of the classic show, nor was it received well by new fans hoping to find a superhero show to latch onto. But if for whatever reason you’d want to check out this reboot after all this time, you can now stream the Cartoon Network reboot with Hulu in the meantime.

What Is The Powerpuff Girls (2016)?

Back in 2016, The Powerpuff Girls returned to Cartoon Network with a brand new reboot series not featuring any input from the original series creator Craig McCracken. The series ran for three episodes and reintroduced fans to the classic characters from the original with entirely new takes. It had a brand new voice cast behind it all, and a new crew behind it too. It had premiered with a positive enough reception, but that positivity quickly wore off as the series continued and relied on meme culture for many of its jokes and scenes.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot ended up being such a disaster that years later Cartoon Network would reach out to McCracken to actually work on another version of The Powerpuff Girls in the future. This new reboot is still in development, but very little has been revealed in the years since its original announcement. So while this is a controversial reboot, it did end up being a reason why we might get to see yet another new take all these years later with the original creator (and potentially the original cast) in tow.

What Happened to The Powerpuff Girls Reboot?

As for why the Cartoon Network reboot sparked such a controversy, it was dramatically different than anything The Powerpuff Girls fans might have expected. It’s not that it was controversial because it was so different, but that it was tapping into the wrong kind of energy. It was trying to ape the success of Teen Titans GO! by trying to match its wacky and loose energy. It embraced a lot of memes, and quickly seemed outdated even as the new episodes aired. It was just torn down each time, and almost didn’t have a chance at success.

But the biggest flaw from the outset was the complete reboot of everything involved with it. Not bringing on the original creators, or even the original's voice cast (that Teen Titans Go! was able to do) for this new series meant that it was clear that the reboot was starting on the wrong foot. Now you can check it out on Hulu if you want to see how it all went down.