This Cancelled Starz TV Series Is Required Viewing for Science Fiction Fans

Few canceled series deserve to be as highly regarded as Counterpart, a show that became a must-watch for sci-fi fans. Even though it got canceled after just two seasons, this show is a seriously underrated gem that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Airing from 2017 to 2019, Counterpart stands out with its complex plot that dives into deep topics like identity, morality, and human choices – all wrapped up in a story about espionage and parallel universes. Shows like this can be tough to follow, but Counterpart challenges you to really think and stay engaged, not just watch and be amazed.

The main character is Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a low-key UN employee who finds out there’s a portal to a parallel world where there’s another version of him – one that’s way more experienced and involved in some serious conspiracies. This discovery throws him into a dangerous spy game between the two worlds, exploring not just the differences between them but also the psychological and ethical sides of being the same person in two realities. The whole story revolves around the contrast between Howard and his “prime” self, showing how even small decisions can lead to totally different life paths. If you liked Severance, Dark Matter, Loki, or even Christopher Nolan movies, Counterpart is definitely worth checking out.

Simmons really carries the show, keeping your attention throughout with his performance. But the supporting cast also adds to the intense vibe, with characters like Emily (Olivia Williams) and other agents who move between the two worlds, adding more layers to the political and emotional drama. Plus, everything happens in Berlin, whose gray and moody streets perfectly match the paranoia and mystery running through the show. And the city isn’t just a backdrop – it’s a key part of how the story feels.

However, what really makes the series stand out in the genre is how it goes beyond the usual stuff. It’s not just a spy show with some sci-fi thrown in; it uses the idea of parallel universes to dig into what it means to be human, free will, and identity. Every time the characters meet their other selves, it brings up questions about who we really are and how much our choices and situations shape us. Not every sci-fi show manages to get so personal and deep like that. Counterpart really shines in this respect.

So yes, the early cancellation was a big mistake by Starz, to say the least. Even with almost unanimous praise for how good and original it was, the show didn’t pull in a big enough audience for the network, which decided to go for safer, more commercial shows. It’s sad to see such a well-made project tossed aside like it doesn’t matter. The truth is, the show had everything it needed to grow, dive deeper into its themes and characters, and surprise viewers in future seasons. But ending it like that left lots of questions unanswered, storylines incomplete, and ideas that deserved way more attention. The worst part is that because of that, fewer people got to know about the show. Still, it’s absolutely worth watching.

It’s a fascinating mental exercise: what if our lives had gone a different way? What would we be like? How do our circumstances shape who we are and what we believe? For anyone who likes stories that make you think and reflect, Counterpart is a real find that deserves way more attention – and it would surprise a lot of people. No wonder critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes gave it such high marks, with 100% and 85% ratings. The show proves there’s still room for thoughtful, well-made sci-fi out there. It’s a shame it didn’t catch on with a bigger audience, but that just shows how the industry still struggles with content that’s outside the usual mold.

The production goes beyond the surface and makes you think. It’s not about effects or nonstop action; it’s a carefully written story with strong characters and a slow-building tension that hooks you in a much smarter way than a lot of other shows. The more muted look and slower pace really stand out in a sea of fast series aimed at quick consumption.

In short, if you care about sci-fi at all, Counterpart is an absolute must-watch. It shows perfectly how the genre can explore deep human issues without losing the suspense that keeps you glued to the screen – it never lets up. It’s one of those rare series that, even though it got canceled, you won’t feel like your time was wasted. Maybe the biggest problem was that it wasn’t promoted as it should’ve been, but it definitely deserves to be seen, talked about, and praised by many more people.