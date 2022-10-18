Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Future Romance With Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk

Could there potentially be a new Marvel romance brewing between Daredevil and She-Hulk? That is a question on the minds of many fans after watching the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first sparred in the courtroom in Episode 8, where they later teamed in their superhero costumes and the bedroom. Daredevil even made a special appearance in Episode 9's finale, where their chemistry continued to shine through. With the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law complete, Charlie Cox speaks out on a future romance between She-Hulk and Daredevil.

Charlie Cox told Variety, "I don't like to speculate; I've learned over the years that when you get excited in an interview and you talk about things that could happen, the problem is that they then litter the internet. People talk about it, and then if it is a good idea, you end up ruining it for the fans. The only thing I'll say is that I had such a blast working with Tatiana. She's such an extraordinary actor, and the characters' chemistry was really strong. There's more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer and our lives can collide again, I don't know but I'd certainly be in support of that, if it can happen."

How Did Daredevil Appear in She-Hulk?

After fans waited all season to see Daredevil and She-Hulk interact, the defender of Hell's Kitchen finally showed up in Episode 8, titled "Ribbit and Rip it." Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters were on opposing sides of a court case, with Matt being awarded the victory. Leap-Frog, Jen's client, later kidnapped designer Luke Jacobson, forcing Daredevil into action. She-Hulk showed up in defense of Leap-Frog, and after Daredevil and She-Hulk fought, they teamed up to save Luke and bring Leap-Frog to justice.

Daredevil and She-Hulk hooked up later in the night before Matt Murdock had to return to New York City. The Episode 9 finale, titled "Whose Show is This?" brought Daredevil back, where he attended a dinner with Jen's family. She-Hulk continued to tease a romance between the two heroes, which could continue in the Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series that was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Is She-Hulk Renewed for Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios has been slow to greenlight its Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's previous finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. Plus, She-Hulk did tease a second season on several occasions in its finale.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.