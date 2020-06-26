Lynda Carter Has Perfect Response To Suggestion Wonder Woman And Green Lantern Be DC's First State Senators

✖

Lynda Carter has the perfect response to calls for Wonder Woman and Green Lantern being D.C’.s first state senators. The actress got in on the Twitter fun stemming from a bill to make Washington D.C. its own state today. The bill passed in the House, but is unlikely to make its way through the Senate. But that has not stopped comic book fans from getting these jokes off about the easy play on words. When the Wonder Woman actress heard about it, she correctly joked that anything is possible these days. While the movie might seem out there on the surface, keep in mind that the population of Washington, D.C. is 700,000. That’s more than Wyoming or Vermont for reference. So, maybe Carter won’t get sworn in, but it does make for an entertaining Friday evening on Twitter.

The Wonder Woman star has had nothing but good things to say about Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins’ time with the property. It can’t have been easy to follow Carter, who was the face of the heroine in popular culture for a long time. She talked about how thrilling it was to see the movie as a part of a clip package during the Academy Awards a few years back.

Ha! I suppose anything is possible these days...@TheRaDR pic.twitter.com/uTLVv1R0c1 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 26, 2020

“I’m very close to Patty, and I think Gal Gadot did a wonderful job,” Carter said. “I was really happy to see they showed a clip of the film during the Oscars, even though they didn’t nominate it for anything. Anything. It should have been nominated. They were left out of special effects, writing, everything. Patty did an amazing job. The essence of the character is not an easy one to find the right balance of. Patty got it.”

Two years ago, Gadot rushed to congratulate the Wonder Woman actress on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was a big occasion for a star that remains close to superhero culture through appearances in the Arrowverse.

Gadot wrote, “Congrats my beloved beautiful @RealLyndaCarter for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder #WomenOfWonder”

In a previous interview, the Wonder Woman 1984 star also said, “Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen." She argued, "We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

