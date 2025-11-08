Disney+’s Biggest Marvel Show Is Bad News For The MCU (But it Makes Sense)

It’s no secret that most of us got into nerddom relatively early in life—whether that was via the power of comics, video games, or television and film. The avenues for falling in love with mutants, superheroes, aliens, and magic were endless. That’s the way that it should be! And it looks like Disney+ is attempting to capture some of that magic for younger audiences and bring them into the MCU fold.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a new show from Disney+, centering on gradeschool aged heroes like Spidey, Ghost Spider (Gwen Stacy), and Spin (Miles Morales) as they try to keep their city safe from the usual chaos-causing bad guys like Green Goblin and Rhino. Sometimes they’re lucky enough to get help from other familiar Marvel faces like Black Panther, Jeff the Land Shark, and Ms. Marvel. All in all, it’s a really fun and easy way for younger kids to fall in love with this universe—and Spidey and His Amazing Friends is currently kicking the other MCU television additions’ asses. By a lot. It’s the most-watched Marvel show currently streaming.

The More Adult Shows Have Some Serious Catching Up To Do

When speaking at a meet up for reporters, Kevin Feige made it known that Spidey and His Amazing Friends, along with Avengers: Endgame, were the two most-watched Marvel features on Disney+. “Kids know these characters from that—and they grow into them,” he said. This is good news, as Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, which dropped back in August and is Marvel’s second preschool-aged show, is also racking up the views, with their newest episode introducing the audience to Hawkeye.

It seems that Marvel is now following a trend that was set back in the day with other animated shows like the 1990s animated X-Men and Spider-Man series—gearing things toward younger viewers in an attempt to give them characters to latch on to for life. And Spider-Man’s popularity, especially with younger kids, makes the draw toward Spidey and His Amazing Friends make sense. It’s nostalgic for parents and new and exciting for kids—establishing a kind of brand loyalty that the more adult shows haven’t been able to obtain. Spidey has always been a big hit and remains so, setting him and this new take on his universe apart from the weaker pull of other MCU shows on Disney+. He’s still a huge draw, both at the box office and in terms of merch sales, and it looks like those other shows have quite a bit of catching up to do in terms of viewership numbers—but with the 3rd season of Daredevil: Born Again being picked up before season 2 even releases, it might not be as hard as it seems. We’ll just have to wait and see!

