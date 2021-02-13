Doctor Who's Alex Kingston Wrote a River Song Novel

✖

The Doctor's wife, River Song, investigates a mystery in a Doctor Who novel by the actress who played River on screen, Alex Kingston. Following up on her first adventure with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, Kingston penned The Ruby's Curse: A River Song/Melody Malone Mystery. The novel dives into the wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey history of River, the daughter of Doctor Who companions Amy Pond and Rory Williams. The novel takes place in 1939 when River was a private eye going by the alias Melody Malone. When someone hires Melody to find an artifact stolen from Cleopatra's tomb, River soon finds herself under a mysterious curse.

Kingston follows Tom Baker's footsteps, the Doctor Who star who wrote the novel Scratchman starring his Fourth Doctor, and those of Sophie Aldred, who played companion Ace and wrote the At Childhood's End, teaming Ace with the Thirteenth Doctor. Here's the synopsis for The Ruby's Curse, from the BBC:

(Photo: BBC)

"She's got ice in her heart and kiss on her lips… 1939, New York. Private Eye, Melody Malone, is hired to find a stolen ruby, the Eye of Horus. The ruby might hold the secret to the location of Cleopatra's tomb – but everyone who comes into contact with it dies. Can Melody escape the ruby's curse?

"1939, New York. River Song, author of the Melody Malone Mysteries, is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, the Eye of Horus. River doesn't believe in curses – but is she wrong?

"From the top-security confines of Stormcage to the barbarism of first-century Egypt, River battles to find the Eye of Horus before its powers are used to transform the universe. To succeed, she must team up with a most unlikely ally – her own fictional alter ego, Melody. And together they must solve another mystery: Is fiction changing into fact – or is fact changing into fiction?"

Hello Sweeties! Alex Kingston has a message for you... 💋 Read more here: https://t.co/KVHL6Ep9No pic.twitter.com/JDCuYsvUDs — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) February 11, 2021

Along with the announcement, Kingston says, “Having absolutely no idea of the journey I would be taking with River Song when I first uttered those words, ‘Hello Sweetie’, I cannot begin to express how excited I am to be able to continue not only River, but Melody’s adventures on the written page. A sassy private detective and a time travelling archaeologist joining forces to solve a mystery? What’s not to love!?”

Albert DePetrillo, publishing director of BBC Books, adds, “Working with Alex on this highly original new story has been such a delight, and we couldn’t be happier to be publishing her first Doctor Who novel. River Song is such an iconic character, and I think Alex’s many fans will be thrilled and amazed with what she’s come up with.”

The Ruby's Curse goes on sale on May 20th. Doctor Who is currently filming its thirteenth season.