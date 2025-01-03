Doctor Who Spinoff Gets Disappointing Update (but There’s Good News Too)

Whovians eager to see the Sea Devils’ return will need to practice some Time Lord patience. While filming has wrapped on The War Between the Land and the Sea after 80 days of production, showrunner Russell T. Davies has warned fans that the highly anticipated Doctor Who spinoff is “still way, way off” from transmission. However, he’s making bold claims about its quality, calling it “one of the greatest shows of my entire career.”

“It’s my job to hype, but the hype for that show is still way, way off – it’s far from transmission,” Davies told Doctor Who Magazine per RadioTimes. “Here, right now, in the cool, dry downloads of a distant gaze, I can tell you… that’s one of the greatest shoots of my life and one of the greatest shows of my entire career. You can doubt me and cry hype… and get left behind. Oh my God, it’s good!”

Davies announced the completion of filming on Instagram last month, writing: “That’s a wrap! THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA ends its shoot today after 80 days!” adding that the completed show would be “astonishing.”

The five-part series, announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, follows UNIT’s response to an international crisis when ancient aquatic enemies emerge from the depths. The series features an ensemble cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Russell Tovey (Being Human), and George Robinson (Sex Education). Doctor Who alumni Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, and Ruth Madeley will reprise their roles as UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim, and scientific advisor Shirley Anne Bingham.

While current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa isn’t expected to appear, the story focuses on events when the Time Lord “isn’t in town.” The series will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, who previously helmed season 14 episodes “73 Yards” and “Dot and Bubble.”

The Sea Devils, who serve as the series’ main antagonists, have a long history in the franchise, first appearing in 1975 and most recently facing off against Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in 2022. The show will stream on both BBC’s iPlayer and Disney+, continuing the co-production partnership established for the main series’ recent seasons.

When the cast gathered for the initial read-through in Cardiff, Davies shared his excitement: “Day One. The war begins. Read-through day for all five episodes of The War Between the Land and the Sea. So much excitement. What a cast! Thrills, deaths, chases, fish, and seven seas of danger. Can’t wait!”

While fans await the spinoff’s forthcoming debut, they can look forward to Doctor Who’s fifteenth season, featuring Gatwa’s Doctor alongside new companion Varada Sethu. The most recent episode, the 2024 Christmas special, drew 4.11 million viewers.