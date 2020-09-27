Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Set Photo Gives Best Look at U.S. Agent Yet

✖

New set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave fans their best look yet at U.S. Agent. There have been so many different new images emerging of the upcoming Disney+ series. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s new duds have been a constant source of conversation between fans of the Captain America stars. But, U.S. Agent presents a kind of wildcard in the new show. John Walker will be played by Wyatt Russell and not much is known about this take on the character except for the fact that he’ll be taking up the shield in some capacity. Creative team members have said that not everyone would co-sign on Sam Wilson having the Captain America identity. This staging in front of the Atlanta government building fits nicely into the other images from the trailer of Walker running out to some sort of rally. Whatever the case, Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks like it’s hiding some secrets.

Comicbook.com actually covered Russell’s casting earlier this year. Our Adam Barnhard broke down some of the other villain casting as well.

“Walker will be played by Wyatt Russell, most recently of JJ Abram's Overlord fame. Coincidentally enough, Russell also happens to be the child of another name you might know — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell,” Barnhardt argued. “In addition to Russell joining the cast, both Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp have been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Baron Helmut Zemo and Agent Sharon Carter, respectively.”

“As the name suggests, U.S. Agent/John Walker was turned into a pseudo-Captain America experiment to work solely on behalf of the United States government. He did, however, make his comics debut as the supervillain Super-Patriot so it's yet to be revealed if Russell's take will be friend or foe to the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan),” he continued. “As with most things at this stage in development, Marvel Studios remains pretty hush on the storyline, though Stan previously did tease what fans could expect.”

What are you looking forward to the most in Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Will U.S. Agent hang on to that shield? Let us know down in the comments!