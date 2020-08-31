The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Merch Now Being Sold in Stores

✖

In an alternate timeline where Hollywood wasn't forced to shut down due to a global pandemic, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would already have a handful of episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to watch. The series was initially supposed to serve as Marvel Studios' first foray into television and in a perfect world, would have met its release date of August 2020. With the cast and crew of the show continuing to try getting back to work some five months after being shut down, Disney's consumer products division is in full swing making sure that brand awareness is drilled into the minds of the masses.

Making the rounds on Twitter Sunday was a posting one avid fan of the MCU took at their local Walmart. In the snapshot, two shirts for the show can be seen, both prominently promoting The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) — you know, as one might expect. Also seen in both images, of course, is also the iconic red, white, and blue shield Chris Evans' Captain America used in his multiple MCU appearances.

See the picture from @SpinelessOyster below.

Cool to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch 😔 pic.twitter.com/RWcBMT83E8 — Billy (@SpinelessOyster) August 30, 2020

We've yet to hear when exactly the series will hit Disney+, an announcement Marvel Studios will likely make once the show is guaranteed to finish principal photography. Speculation earlier this month suggested The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Spider-Man 3 would return to various sound stages in Atlanta in the coming days to kickstart pre-production work on set pieces and the like.

Though little has been revealed from the series itself other than quick clips in the Super Bowl trailer released in February, Stan compared the series to the look and feel of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

What surprises do you think are in store for the upcoming Disney+ show? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.