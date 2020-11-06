Fear the Walking Dead: Dwight and Sherry Saddle up for Horseback Heist in 605 Exclusive Clip

Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) saddle up for a horseback heist in an exclusive clip from Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead. When the recently reunited couple join forces with a mysterious faction of masked riders to take down Virginia (Colby Minifie), they plot to steal back Althea's (Maggie Grace) MRAP — Mine Resistant Ambush Protected van — and turn it against Virginia's Rangers. Complicating the dangerous Hail Mary is a power struggle caused by the unexpected arrival of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is slowly wrangling a resistance of his own with inside man Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades).

In the clip from Sunday's "Honey" premiered on ComicBook.com, Dwight, Sherry, and Althea ambush the MRAP piloted by lone Ranger Reg (Dennis Fitzgerald). What happens next plays out in the all-new episode airing Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. on AMC.

"Episode 605 is a Dwight and Sherry episode, which we are really excited about," showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW about this week's episode. "We reunited them at the end of 603 but 605 is going to see them together for an entire episode. And, I think what people can look forward to is seeing who Sherry has become now. And in the same way that Dwight changed a lot since he left The Walking Dead and came to Texas, people might be surprised by who Sherry has become now as well."

Sherry fled life under Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rule in season 7 of The Walking Dead and was tracked down by her husband, who followed a trail of letters bringing him west to Texas in Fear season 5. But Sherry and Dwight's reunion after more than a year apart may not be what either of them anticipated, according to Amelio.

"I don't even want to spoil it for you. I don't know," Amelio told ComicBook.com about what's ahead for Dwight and his "honey" now that they're back together. "I don't know. You've got to keep watching because things start happening with him because of her, some things that are good, some things they're bad."

"Honey" is directed by The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead veteran Michael E. Satrazemis and scripted by Ashley Cardiff, who penned last season's Dwight-centric episodes "Humbug's Gulch" and "Leave What You Don't."

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.