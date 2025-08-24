Key Harry Potter Reboot Scene Revealed by New Set Video

The Weasley family arrive at King’s Cross station in a new set video from the production of the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series. London King’s Cross station is an important location in the Wizarding World, as it is the home of Platform 9¾, where Harry Potter and his cohort board the Hogwarts Express every year. Since HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot is expected to adapt the novels faithfully, King’s Cross will continue to have prominence in the series, and we’ve now seen the first students arrive at the station ready to head off to Hogwarts.

A new set video shared by @portkey on X has given us a first look at members of the red-haired Weasley family arriving at King’s Cross. Notably, Alistair Stout’s Ron Weasley, Gracie Cochrane’s Ginny Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson’s matriarchal Molly Weasley have been glimpsed, while other prospective Hogwarts students – perhaps twins Fred and George Weasley – can also be seen. They are joined by a plethora of extras who will flesh out this new Wizarding World, ahead of the series’ scheduled 2027 premiere.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The Weasleys have arrived at King's Cross for #HarryPotter filming.



— Portus (@portkey) August 24, 2025

Exclusive pictures from today's filming in King's Cross. — Portus (@portkey) August 24, 2025

Who Are the Weasleys in HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot?

Alistair Stout was the first member of the expansive Weasley family to be cast in HBO’s Harry Potter series, and he’ll be a central character throughout the entire run of the series as Ron Weasley. Ron is Harry Potter’s (Dominic McLaughlin) best friend and, eventually, Hermione Granger’s (Arabella Stanton) love interest, who becomes one of Hogwarts’ most impressive students and heroes. @portkey’s set video has given us a first look at Stout’s Ron Weasley – who sports a Chudley Cannons t-shirt for his favorite Quidditch team – but he won’t be the only Weasley introduced in Harry Potter’s first season.

In June 2025, comedy actor Katherine Parkinson’s casting as Molly Weasley was announced, and this was followed by the casting of Ginny, twins Fred and George, and older brother Percy Weasley in August 2025. Gracie Cochrane (Blitz), Tristan and Gabriel Harland (The Last Kingdom), and Ruari Spooner (Syncopation), respectively, will play Ron’s siblings. The actors for older brothers Bill and Charlie Weasley and father Arthur Weasley – previously played by Mark Williams – haven’t yet been announced.

Previous set videos and photos have shown off McLaughlin’s Harry Potter, Nick Frost’s Hagrid, the Dursleys, and some notable recreated locations from the books and movies. This is the first time we’ve seen the Weasleys in action, however, which raises excitement for the HBO reboot even more. Harry Potter is expected to kick off with its first season of eight episodes in early 2027, and the series is currently being planned to run for ten consecutive years, adapting all seven novels in more detail than the previous movies.