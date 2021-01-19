Jeremy Renner Trains For Hawkeye TV Series Like An 8 Year Old

✖

With the debut of WandaVision on Disney+ last weekend, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially in full swing. There are undoubtedly a lot of movies and Disney+ original series from the franchise that are set to premiere in the coming years, and Hawkeye has a special place among fans' hearts. The series will see Jeremy Renner returning to his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, where he will be joined by Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. Seeing as the series already began production last month, fans have gradually been getting more new behind-the-scenes looks -- including an endearing video of Renner training for the role.

In the video, which he shared on social media, Renner can be seen practicing his archery skills with the help of a toy bow and arrow set, which the actor jokes makes it look like he's training at home "like an 8-year-old".

Quarantine training at home ... like an 8 year old 🏹 😅 #hawkeyeathome pic.twitter.com/4fvJUmU0V4 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 19, 2021

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

While Steinfeld's casting as Kate Bishop was shrouded in a lot of secrecy for almost a year, set photos confirmed she would be joining the role in late 2020, and the actress has already expressed her excitement about bringing the fan-favorite to life.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," she told Entertainment Tonight last year. "I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that. She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

What do you think of Renner's latest behind-the-scenes look at Hawkeye? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!