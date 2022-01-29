HBO Max and Cartoon Network Extends Partnership With Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars

Mo Willems brought The Storytime All-Stars to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The acclaimed children’s author is producing a number of programs and those platforms have exclusive rights. The first one is subtitled Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! Along with that entry is Mo Willems Story Time Shorts. Both of the shorts are available to stream right now. Willems delivered some delightful animation that will be gorgeous enough to entice younger audiences (while mild enough for parents to endure repeated viewings.) Previously, Cartoonito was announced by HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and these specials will slot in nicely among other pre-school aged fare. Willems also has a musical on tap in the form of Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, All the singing and merriment gets rolling this summer on the network and online. Stampede Ventures is collaborating with the author for this multi-year deal.

Back when Willems signed on with HBO Max and Cartoon Network, both sides were thrilled with the partnership. The New York Times best-selling children’s book author was a smart choice for the streamer to target for fun family content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mo’s creative vision and profound legacy is a remarkable force that has the power to shape the future of kids and family programming,” explained Tom Ascheim, President of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at Warner Bros. Entertainment. “This collaboration is integral to reaching children and adults simultaneously in different and unique ways that are also incredibly fun for everyone.”

“Thanks to my pals at Stampede Ventures and HBO Max I have been given an exciting opportunity to innovate with spectacular creative teams. It’s a joy collaborating and discovering how to bring these characters to the screen in fun, new ways,” added Willems. “While each of the upcoming projects is different in scope and approach, they all focus on my guiding principle to always think of my audience, but never think for my audience.”

“Mo is an unparalleled talent and his ability to connect with kids and parents alike has been our great pleasure to support. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with HBO Max as we help Mo bring to life three exciting worlds brimming with characters that will delight audiences of all ages,” concluded Greg Silverman, Founder/CEO of Stampede Ventures.

Will you be checking out the individual story time shorts? Let us know in the comments down below!