The Franchise Trailer Reveals HBO's Thor: Ragnarok Parody

HBO's The Franchise has a brand-new trailer and its taken aim at Thor: Ragnarok. The superhero parody series sees Marvel villain Daniel Bruhl playing a director drawn into the franchise machine. Director Sam Mendes is no stranger to the inner workings of these big tentpole projects. He and Daniel Craig have traveled the world as a part of the recent James Bond movies. But, Bruhl's director is being tasked with bringing his vision to the world of superheroes. Mostly, the crew is just exhausted by all of this.

The Baron Zemo actor previously said that his friends over at Marvel Studios know about this and they're probably having a chuckle themselves. Back at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, The Wrap reported that the Captain America series actor explained his decision to have a bit of fun with his other employer.

"[For all the Hollywood] satires and comedies about the world, few have been as specific as this," Bruhl smirked. "But even my friends at the MCU will take it with a lot of humor — because they have a sense of humor."

"[I'm playing] a European guy who wants to do something decent, who wants to make some art, and is then swallowed by this franchise machine and is just eating s–t," Bruhl told the crowd while receiving the KVIFF President's Award. "There's so much truth in it; so much wonderful and heartbreaking comedy, because it's about a crew that just wants to survive and make something decent. I think it's very timely."

What Is The Premise For The Franchise?

(Photo: Jessica Hyndes, Daniel Bruhl, Isaac Powell, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel, Lolly Adefope - Colin Hutton/HBO)

With so many superhero parodies in the pipeline everywhere, HBO is confident this entry will provide a new twist on an increasingly familiar narrative. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said, "With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more."

HBO describes the series: "THE FRANCHISE follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story."

Does this new show look like something you'll check out? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!