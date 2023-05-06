Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Announces Celebrity Guest Judges

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is speeding it's way to NBC at the end of the month. On May 30 at 10pm ET, your can catch multiple hopefully in a race to secure $50,000 and their special car design immortalized forever as a Hot Wheels die-cast car. Special celebrity guest judges Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale, and WWE Superstar Big E will help rate their work on the car makeover show. Experts from Ford will be on hand to review each contestant's work. The finale is going to bring Jay Leno into the garage to judge how well each transformation took hold. For the winner, their work will be available to purchase on Mattel Creations right after the finale airs.

"For over 50 years, Hot Wheels has stood at the forefront of pop culture through incredible products and collaborations in the toy, gaming, content, and live events spaces," Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television said. "As the brand maintains momentum following a record-setting 2022, we could not be more excited to partner with NBC, Endemol Shine and Workerbee to bring an all-new Hot Wheels experience to fans all over the globe."

What Is Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge About?

Here's what NBC has to say about their new show: "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" revs up to give passionate car lovers and Hot Wheels® superfans the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones."

"Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as "The Car Pool," the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale, where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their build made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

Will you be watching Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge? Let us know in the comments down below!