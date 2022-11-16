House of the Dragon Star Explains Why They're Done With Fantasy Roles

The first season of House of the Dragon came to an end last month, and fans of the Game of Thrones prequel will have a bit of a wait before the next season. While plenty of the cast is expected to return, one of the show's breakout stars is unlikely to be seen again. Milly Alcock played the younger version of the fan-favorite character, Rhaenyra Targaryen, before the role was taken over by Emma D'Arcy. Previously, Alcock made it clear that joining such a huge franchise was "straining" and she recently told The Herald Sun that she's not interested in any more fantasy roles.

"I'm not doing any fantasy roles," Alcock shared. "I don't want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don't need to do it again. I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something." She added, "I would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about. When you sign on to a project you have to get used to talking about it for six months or a year of your life, so you want to make sure you really adore it and I am waiting for that project to come along and surprise me."

Have Any Game of Thrones Stars Watched House of the Dragon?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new film Blood for Dust, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was asked about House of the Dragon. He's a few episodes behind, but he did call the show "brilliant," saying that he has enjoyed how the creative team chose to continue the franchise's story.

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."

While speaking with PEOPLE during the Cannes Film Festival, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaimie Lannister) admitted it might be odd for him to watch the new series.

"I know it's probably going to be weird," Coster-Waldau shared. "Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar." He added, "Miguel [Sapochnik], who's the showrunner, directed some of the big episodes in Game of Thrones. So, I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it."

