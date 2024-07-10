Pamela Anderson Baywatch Documentary Revealed by Hulu

Baywatch is getting a new documentary series this summer on Hulu. ABC News Studios revealed After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun today and the show gets rolling on July 10. The four-part show will try to unpack the “cultural phenomenon that defined an era.” A never-before-seen Pamela Anderson interview will be included in After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. So, there’s an even bigger incentive for people to tune-in. 35 different creators and cast members will get interviewed for the doumentary series. That would include Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert, Billy Warlock and. Alexandra Paul. Also of interest for nostalgia hounds are the special home videos from the cast that will make their way to air for the first time. If you’re a Baywatch fan or someone who always wondered what the big deal was, it’s time to catch your wave.

“Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage ‘sex sells,’ ABC News Studios’s description reads. “These candid and intimate clips offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera. The series also explores the show’s impact on pop culture and its enduring legacy.”

Baywatch Isn’t The First Pamela Anderson Series On Hulu

Pamela Anderson plays CJ Parker on the hit show.

Hulu has been in the Pamela Anderson business before. Their social media phenomenon show, Pam & Tommy focused on the sordid romance between the Baywatch star and her former husband. While some praised Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s performances in that series, Anderson didn’t love it because she felt the production exploited her. (There was a lot more addressing that point in her life in the Netflix documentary that accompanied her memoir.) She told The New York Times her true feelings about Pam & Tommy last year.

“It was already hurtful enough the first time,” Anderson clarified when asked about Pam & Tommy after the series had aired. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?” ComicBook interviewed the director Craig Gillespie about the series and he argued it helped shine a light on how she was harmed by that period in time.

“I know, it’s kind of crazy how that just got attention there absolutely, we’re four weeks in and Sebastian and Lilly are just killing it. And you know, we’ve got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it’s a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it’s it has a lot of heart,” Gillespie argued. “Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we’re again complicit in this, because it’s like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what’s happening to the individuals. So it’s sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it’s pretty out there.”

