Invincible Reveals Key Art Ahead of Amazon Series Debut (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the key art for the first season of Invincible, Amazon's upcoming animated series based on the Robert Kirkman comic of the same name. A subversive take on the superhero genre, Invincible sees Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) navigating the world of being a young superhero and the son of Earth's greatest hero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Throughout the long life of the comic book -- which ran for 144 issues from 2003 until 2018 -- Mark grew into his role as one of the most powerful and capable heroes on Earth and picked up a wide variety of friends and foes along the way.

A spoiler warning may be in order. While the image below features a plot point that's easy enough to intuit from Amazon's official synopsis of the plot, it also seemingly reveals one of the biggest twists in the comic's history, and a storytelling moment that readers would talk about for years after it happened.

You can check out the key art below.

(Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is taking the launch pretty seriously, with plans to release the trailer next #InvincibleFriday (February 19) to help build anticipation, and the final comic read-through on February 12 (that's today!) at 1pm PT (sorry for the short notice).

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Fans of The Walking Dead will likely not be too disappointed by a cast that brings back a number of Skybound favorites, including series lead Steven Yeun, who played Glenn on the AMC horror series.

The full voice cast for Invincible includes:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett.

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic.

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman.

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl).

Mark Hamill will voice Art.

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve.

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate.

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode.

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell.

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster).

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Chad Coleman as Martian Man

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Lennie James as Darkwing

Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

The first three episodes of season one will premiere Friday, March 26th, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale April 30th.

