Invincible Season 3 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (And It May Be the Best One Yet)

Prime Video’s critically acclaimed superhero series Invincible has launched its third season with unprecedented acclaim, debuting with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from early critics. The animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s groundbreaking comic series released its first three episodes today, continuing the story of Mark Grayson/Invincible (voiced by Steven Yeun) as he grapples with increasingly complex challenges in both his superhero duties and personal life. This latest season arrives with significant momentum, following the series’ first Emmy nomination for Season 2 and maintaining the show’s streak of critical success, joining Season 1’s 99% rating and Season 2’s perfect score. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, with early reports suggesting Season 5 is in development, indicating Prime Video’s strong confidence in the franchise’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season of Invincible finds Mark at a crucial turning point in his journey as both a hero and a young adult. After the intense conflicts and revelations of the previous season, he must navigate new responsibilities while dealing with emerging threats from his past. His duties now include mentoring his younger brother Oliver (voiced by Christian Convery), whose developing powers add another layer of complexity to Mark’s already challenging life. Meanwhile, his relationship with Eve (voiced by Gillian Jacobs) enters new territory, forcing him to balance his personal growth with his superhero obligations.

The new season assembles an impressive ensemble cast that builds upon the show’s already stellar foundation. Sandra Oh continues her powerful performance as Debbie Grayson, while the series welcomes an array of acclaimed actors to its roster. New additions include Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Kate Mara, and Xolo Maridueña, along with veteran voice actor John DiMaggio. This expansion of the voice cast coincides with the season’s deeper focus on character relationships and personal stakes.

How Invincible Season 3 Redefines The Superhero Animated Series

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Early reviews of Invincible Season 3 praise the series’ evolution, with ComicBook’s very own Logan Moore noting that “Season 3 makes it clear that Invincible now has a winning formula of its own that isn’t reminiscent of any other adult animated series currently running.” Our review also highlights how the show “trades bombastic set pieces for deeper character development,” with Mark becoming “more assertive and commanding on all fronts,” suggesting this creative direction will benefit the series’ long-term plans.

While previous seasons established Invincible as a force in animation through shocking violence and universe-spanning threats, Season 3 demonstrates the show’s ability to captivate audiences through character-driven narratives. This maturation extends beyond the writing to the visual presentation, with fight sequences now serving character development rather than merely showcasing spectacle.

Prime Video has also set a more viewer-friendly release schedule for Season 3. Following feedback from fans regarding Season 2’s extended mid-season break, the new season will air weekly without interruption, with new episodes hitting the streaming platform every Thursday at 12:00 AM PT until the season finale on March 13th.

Invincible Season 3’s first three episodes are now streaming on Prime Video. Have you seen the episodes yet? Tell us what you think of them in the comments!