New Ironheart Images Show Riri’s Upgraded Iron Man Armor in Action

New images from Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV series Ironheart showcases Riri Williams’ upgraded Iron Man suit in action. Though there isn’t much context, it looks like these photos could be from a sequence where Riri tests her new armor. In the first image, she appears to have a somewhat nervous expression, almost as if she’s unsure how things are going to go. Later on in the gallery, Riri takes off and is seen flying through the air. In the final image, she is soaring above cars positioned along the street.

Aesthetically, Riri’s armor is different from the suit she used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When one looks closely, there are traces of blue and red paint, but it does not appear to be as colorful overall as that previous version. Check out the images in the space below:

Ironheart is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in June. The story follows Riri as she returns to her hometown of Chicago; star Dominique Thorne has said the show explores Riri’s roots and sees her figure out how she’s going to use her knowledge and skills to help her community. The cast also features Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood, whose backstory has been changed for Ironheart. In the comics, Parker is from New York, but in the show he’s from Chicago like Riri.

While Marvel hasn’t fully kicked off a proper Ironheart marketing campaign yet, it has provided fans with glimpses over the past several months. Looks at Riri suited up have been featured in special trailers teasing Marvel’s 2025 output and Disney+’s slate for this year.

Similar to those earlier looks in the Disney+ trailers, these images don’t reveal much, but it’s still exciting to get another taste of Riri’s update in action. Giving a character a new costume isn’t anything new for comic book adaptations (it’s an easy merchandising opportunity), but it seems like there are storytelling reasons for Riri’s upgrade. In the limited Ironheart footage that’s been revealed, Riri says she wants to “build something undeniable.” In her pursuit of that goal, she likely feels it’s necessary to design a new suit of armor, forging her own path while using Iron Man and War Machine as a template to build off of.

With only a few months left until the show’s premiere, Marvel should give audiences a proper look at Ironheart in the near future. Daredevil: Born Again is in full swing, so the studio may opt to wait until that show is over (the finale airs in mid-April) before drawing more attention to Ironheart, highlighting what’s coming next for Marvel fans to enjoy on Disney+. Whenever that first official trailer is released, Riri’s updated armor will likely be a main focus. It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes in the show for Riri to don this suit. The miniseries is set to run only six episodes, so viewers hopefully don’t have to wait too long before they get to see it in all its glory. Perhaps Riri builds it early on and it plays a role in her overall arc; it would be a shame if the amor’s screen time was limited.