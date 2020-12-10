Jeremy Renner Spots Thanos While Filming Hawkeye In New York

✖

Jeremy Renner spotted "Thanos" while in NYC filming his new Hawkeye series for Disney+. As you can see in the photo below, Renner clearly still has a grudge against the Mad Titan, after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Because while Thanos ultimately got dusted by his own Infinity Gauntlet, and the world was restored, some big scars still remain for the Avengers heroes that fought that war across space and time. In the case of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, that trauma includes the years without his family (who were dusted in The Snap), as well as the loss of his friend Balck Widow, who died so that Clint could retrieve the Soul Stone.

The Thanos that Renner spotted was just a collectible figurine in a comic shop display case - but it was still triggering enough for the actor. After all, the display case scene is a pretty epic recreation of Earth's heroes standing against Thanos in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, with armored Spider-Man, Fat Thor and Smart Hulk also featured in the scene. No Hawkeye, though...

In any event: Battling Thanos did quite a number on Barton, even sending him into the dark persona of murderous vigilante, Ronin. Even though Clint got his family back and helped save Earth, there's still a lot of healing to be done. Evidence points to the Hawkeye series being set a considerable amount of time after the events of Avengers: Endgame: Clint Barton may be looking to pass on his hero mantle and get out of the game.

Set photos from the Hawkeye Disney+ series have been rolling in as the show films in NYC. We've confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld is playing Kate Bishop, the next Hawkeye (according to Marvel canon). Photos (including the one above) have also confirmed that Renner's Hawkeye will be sporting hearing aids in the show - another big storyline pulled from the comics, that could help indicate where the character's MCU arc is headed. After the war with Thanos, it wouldn't be surprising if the wear and tear on a normal human, like Clint Barton, began to take its toll - forcing the former covert operative/hero to start re-considering what his focus in life should be.

Hawkeye is currently in production and will stream on Disney+.