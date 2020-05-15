Kevin Smith Is Pitching For a Mind-Bending Show He Can't Talk About

Kevin Smith has been keeping busy in the quarantine. The writer/director recently finished the first draft of his Mallrats sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats, and is also working on a script for Clerks 3. In addition to writing, he's also going through old belongings and unearthing some classic "artifacts" from his films. Smith is also still recording episodes of Fatman Beyond with Marc Bernardin and the two men recently discussed what they've been up to during quarantine. Smith teased a recent pitch he was involved in that features a "mind-bending" project. While he couldn't give away any details, his excitement is palpable.

“I don’t know what the f*ck else I’ve been up to. God, all the days just bleed one into another. I had a pitch yesterday that went very well,” Smith revealed. “It was a Zoom pitch. I can’t talk about it, but it is so in the wheelhouse of this f*cking show. If I don’t get the gig, it’s still a show we’ll be able to talk about because it’s a mind-bender. It shred my f*cking consciousness. I was like, ‘This is a f*cking thing? Holy f*ck.’ And I got in maybe on the ground floor.” You can watch the full Fatman Beyond episode in the video above or click here.

While we don't know anything about this secret project, Smith has been incredibly open about Clerks 3 and Twilight of the Mallrats. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of Clerks 3, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. As for the Mallrats sequel, Smith recently shared that the movie will feature some romance, and opened up about which characters from the original he's written into the story. He also shared that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats. Last month, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the days that the original Mallrats and Clerks took place.

Recently, Smith took part in some ComicBook events, including a Quarantine Watch Party of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The director also spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in a recent edition of Talking Shop and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to wanting to reboot the Clerks cartoon.

