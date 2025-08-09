King of the Hill Revival Reveals Hank’s Biggest Modern Annoyance

King of the Hill has returned, and the revival has seen some big changes happen for Hank and Peggy specifically. During the time between the previous series finale and the Hulu comeback, the Hill patriarchs found themselves living in Saudi Arabia thanks to a propane-related job opportunity. Thanks to the locale creating an American-style town, Peggy and Hank never found themselves missing Arlen too much, though this came with a cost. When the Hills return, Hank isn’t exactly thrilled to see all that has changed in their time away, and one of his biggest grievances is jaw-droppingly hilarious.

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of The Hill’s revival, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Re-acclimating to the United States would have been tough enough on its own, but Hank needing to get used to all the changes that took place over the past eight years brought things up a notch. In one hilarious moment, Hank expresses his disgust with the new road signs that won’t allow him to take a U-turn to his house once he picked up his old truck. As Hank puts it, “I just had to drive five blocks, make a left turn to go around two more blocks, and come back just to not make an illegal U-turn into our alley. This is ridiculous. That’s an extra mile of driving.”

The More Things Change

With the passage of time, Arlen, Texas wasn’t the only thing to change for Hank. Boomhauer finally settled down with a new girlfriend, raising her son in the process. Dale actually became mayor, though left the role when he didn’t believe the results of his own election. Even Bill managed to branch out, first bedridden upon the Hills’ return but then becoming close to a barbershop nearby that welcomed him with open arms, though Dauterive had to tell some lies to get in with the barbers. Even during the ten episodes of the revival, Hank and Peggy still aren’t completely used to their new surroundings, and should a fifteenth season be confirmed, we’re sure to see more struggles ahead.

Hank’s time in Saudi Arabia also helped make a major change to Hill himself, as he returned to Texas with a love of soccer that is considered a cardinal sin in Arlen. While he retains his love of the sport, Hank still has to keep it a secret. Of course, when it comes to the characters that have changed the most since the initial thirteen seasons, Bobby takes the cake thanks to aging up eight years from thirteen to twenty-one.

Bobby’s new role as co-owner of a fusion restaurant led to a big conflict between the chef and his father, mostly thanks to Bobby’s refusal to use propane in his culinary duties. In typical King of the Hill style, Hank’s son eventually sees the light and begins using propane, much to the delight of Hank himself. The more things have changed in Arlen, the more they stay the same.

