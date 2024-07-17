Kite Man’s Matt Oberg Would Love to Reprise Role in James Gunn’s DCU (Exclusive)

After years of being in the works amid changes to the larger DC franchise, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! finally premieres on the Max streaming service this week. The animated series, which spins out of the events of the hit Harley Quinn animated show, follows fan-favorite character Kite Man (Matt Oberg) in a madcap journey of love and self discovery. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn (who previously cameoed on Harley as a fictionalized version of himself) and Peter Safran hinted that DC actors will portray their roles across both live-action and animation in the new DC Universe. This naturally begs the question of whether or not other established performances from animation might join that fold as well. While speaking to ComicBook about the first season of Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Oberg and executive producer Dean Lorey enthusiastically addressed the possibility of the Kite Man we know and love carrying over into the live-action DCU.

“How much?” Oberg joked. “How much? “Make me an offer”, is what I would say. No, of course. Of course. I will be there. I’ll be a local hire. I’ll bring my own kite. Whatever you need, whenever you need it, I will be there.”

“I’ll be there to get him water,” Lorey echoed. “Get him sunscreen if he needs it. Whatever he needs.”

“I don’t need it,” Oberg continued. “I’m fine. I’ll be sunburned, but there’s lots of coverage with that suit.”

What Is Kite Man: Hell Yeah! About?

In Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

In addition to Oberg, the cast of Kite Man: Hell Yeah! also includes Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premieres exclusively on Max on Thursday, July 18th, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.