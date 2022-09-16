Kung Fu: Nicky Faces New Challenges, Allies in Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of The CW's Kung Fu heralded some major changes for Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as well as her friends and family. While Nicky and her allies were able to stop Russell Tan's nefarious scheme after he rang the bell, set off an earthquake, and opened the door to the Source Realm it wasn't without major cost. Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) sacrificed herself to ensure that Nicky and her cousin Mia (Vanessa Yao) made it to safety, Henry (Eddie Liu) ended up leaving San Francisco to go on his own journey — effectively breaking Nicky and Henry up, and then, in the final moments of the episode someone who looked an awful lot like Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) emerged from the woods. Now, in a new teaser for Kung Fu's upcoming third season shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, we get a glimpse of how all those big shifts are impacting Nicky, as well as the new vigilante (played by Legacies alum Ben Levin) that may make things very interesting for the heroine going forward. You can check it out for yourself below.

Levin plays Bo, a barista in the Bay Area who also happens to be a vigilante as well. Levin joining Kung Fu makes good on what Liang, who herself previously starred on Legacies, teased to us ahead of the Season 2 finale in that her "evil plan" with Legacies coming to an end was to steal some of that show's cast members for Kung Fu.

"I'm hoping that we can steal some cast members from Legacies and bring them into Kung Fu," she said. "That's my evil plan."

In addition to Levin joining the cast, it was previously announced that both Chapman and JB Tadena, who plays Sebastian, were promoted to series regular status for Season 3 — which means that we haven't seen the last of Zhilan just yet.

"It was never even a question for us that we'd be asking the incredible Yvonne Chapman back to the show," co-showrunner Bob Berens said previously. "Zhilan's dramatic sacrifice in the Season 2 finale creates an exciting new beginning for her character, and we can't wait for viewers to see what we've got planned for her.

Kung Fu returns for its third season on Wednesday, October 5th at 9/8c on The CW.

