Kung Fu Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shifu", the Season 3 premiere of Kung Fu. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5th. The end of Season 2 of Kung Fu saw some major changes for Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) and her allies. While Nicky and friends were able to stop Russell Tan, it wasn't without sacrifice and, on top of that, Henry (Eddie Liu) left town on his own journey, effectively breaking Nicky and Henry up. Now, Nicky is dealing with the aftermath of all of that as well as the arrival of a mysterious new vigilante.

According to the synopsis, Nicky finds herself dealing with a crime wave in Chinatown which brings her into contact with the vigilante Bo (Ben Levin) while a mysterious and surprising return from someone in Nicky's past changes everything. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

A CRIME WAVE IN CHINATOWN AND A MYSTERIOUS VIGILANTE — As the Shen's prepare for Harmony Dumplings' grand reopening, they learn that they have become the latest victims of a crime wave that has hit their Chinatown community. As Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team prepare to take matters into their own hands, a run-in with a vigilante named Bo (guest star Ben Levin) leaves Nicky wondering who this mysterious stranger in her city is. Elsewhere, following the legal fallout from her app, Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) move back in with Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma), and Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Sebastian (JB Tadena) adjust to living together, while juggling their busy schedules. Finally, the unexpected arrival of someone from Nicky's past rocks her to her core. Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens.

Has Kung Fu been renewed for Season 4?

At this time, there is no word on whether Kung Fu has been renewed for a fourth season. Considering that Season 3 hasn't yet debuted, fans may be waiting a bit to find out what the fan-favorite series' fate is for the next television season. At this time The CW has made no announcements about renewals for any of its shows for the 2023-2024 television season.

When does Kung Fu Season 3 premiere?

As was noted above, Kung Fu returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, October 5th after a new episode of DC's Stargirl. You can check out an exclusive trailer for the upcoming season here.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Kung Fu? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.