Lady Gaga Roasts Joker: Folie a Deux on SNL (And It’s Hilarious)

Lady Gaga got ahead of the haters in her opening monologue as this weekend’s host of Saturday Night Live. The pop star roasted her performance in Joker: Folie à Deux, along with many other big stories about her in recent months. She acknowledged that she was nominated for a Razzie Award for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in the new supervillain film, and promised not to burden the audience with any Joker songs that night. She also joked about her last appearance on SNL in 2013, where she sang a duet with R. Kelly. Commenters praised the singer for facing these kinds of awkward moments head-on, even if it was uncomfortable at times.

“Anyway, I’m an actor now,” Gaga said in her opening monologue. “I select films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won worst onscreen duo. But jokes on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

“Tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3,” she added later. “I know you might be thinking I’m here to promote my album, Mayhem, but I’m actually here to remind you that I’m an amazing actor.”

Joker: Folie à Deux fell far behind box office projections, and got generally poor reviews from critics and fans as well. It was nominated for two seven Razzies and it won two — “worst screen combo” and “worst remake, rip-off, or sequel.” It also wound up with an average score of 4.9 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 31% of reviews counted as positive. Critics generally felt the story was lackluster and the intense character psychology that was meant to fill the screentime was not fit for the task.

Joker was originally conceived as a standalone film, so this sequel was dreamed up after the fact. There have been no hints at a third installment. These films are considered an “Elseworld” spinoff among the DC Comics adaptations, with no tie-ins to other movies or TV shows. With the DCU continuity hitting the big screen this summer, DC Studios is focused on that along with the sequel to The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Joker: Folie à Deux is streaming now on Max, along with its predecessor Joker and many other DC movies. Gaga’s episode of SNL is streaming now on Peacock.