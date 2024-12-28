Lesson Learned: What 2024 Taught Us About Superhero Movies

As the year wraps up, it’s time to look back at what’s gone down in the past few months. When it comes to superhero movies, the MCU and DCU haven’t had the best luck, despite some big wins towards the end. Still, there’s hope that 2025 will turn things around, since 2024 has been a big learning experience for the genre. For a while now, these movies have been letting people down, and audiences have pretty much stopped getting their hopes up. So, is taking risks the way to go? How far can you push bold choices? And, is listening to the fans the only way to fix things? There are a lot of questions after so many bad reviews, but it’s worth remembering that some wins have shown it’s not all downhill from here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big changes have happened with the entertainment giants, as they realized a reboot of their universes was needed. DC Studios, now under James Gunn’s leadership, is about to kick off a new, more organized, and highly anticipated phase of superhero movies. Marvel Studios, on the other hand, is aiming to clean up the Multiverse to simplify things and set the stage for a fresh batch of promising productions. But to get to this point, a lot of trial and error was necessary. It’s not the end – fans can now look forward to a major rebirth of comic book adaptations.

Does Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Even Work Without Spider-Man?

sony pictures

This year, Sony probably had the worst reputation. In charge of the Spider-Man universe, it had every chance to deliver solid films and better set up the introduction for what is now the hero’s fourth movie. The MCU’s plans have always been kept under wraps, but with the announcement of Phases 6 and 7, and the multiverse still being explored, Sony should have put more thought into its productions. After one failure after another, including Kraven the Hunter – one of the villains fans were most excited to see take on Peter Parker – earning the worst box office of all, it’s clear that the universe may not work as well without him.

Logically, the lack of a cohesive, long-term vision, along with ineffective integration, played a big part in the struggles. However, Spider-Man already has such a strong connection with fans that excluding him from his own universe – especially in spinoffs – was a mistake. The Venom trilogy did the best among Sony’s efforts, but it wasn’t enough to save all of the company’s projects. Thanks to the collaboration with Marvel Studios, the studio was also allowed to feature Spider-Man in their movies, but the decision to leave him out of them ended up being a poorly thought-out strategy. To make matters worse, the attempt to build a parallel universe to the MCU was never well received by many. Ultimately, the spinoff universe had to be canceled.

Marvel Studios Finally Figured Out the Secret to Success

disney+

Although DC Studios decided to hit the brakes early and recalculate its direction, Marvel Studios chose to push forward with its series planning, which was a risk. However, it turned out to be a more thoughtful move by focusing solely on Echo, X-Men ’97, and Agatha All Along throughout the year, which also shows just how well Kevin Feige managed the situation. In terms of movies, whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other external factors that caused a shift in plans, the studios faced difficulties after Avengers: Endgame. Reaching that same level again would take time, but it seems they’ve finally figured out the formula to get there the right way.

Marvel Studios’ final move to end the year on a high note was Deadpool & Wolverine, a record-breaking film that proved the MCU can still deliver amazing productions. It’s interesting to think that the Merc with a Mouth, with all his boldness, was behind this success. The movie was extremely well received, earning over $1.3 billion worldwide and securing a spot among the most-watched films in history. When you consider that the only other Marvel Studios films on that list are the Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s clear that the secret lies in teamwork. Sure, Deadpool is a beloved character, but it’s the teams of characters and crossovers that seem to have the biggest impact, showing that fan service really works.

Turning Joker 2 Into a Musical Was a Total Misstep

warner bros.

Joker was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 and won two categories, including Best Actor. The film became one of the most talked about and one of the most profitable comic book adaptations of all time. However, when a sequel was announced, opinions started to split. The real controversy came when it was revealed that the story would be a musical (despite director Todd Phillips initially saying it wouldn’t be). But was this really a good idea? Joker is the main villain in the Batman universe, and taking a more dramatic, antihero approach in the first movie wasn’t a bad choice. But once a story and character are established in a certain way for the audience, a sequel needs to stay true to that vision rather than try to innovate too much.

Obviously, the target audience for superhero films isn’t used to musicals, and that was clear proof enough that taking such a risk wasn’t the best move. However, it seems the filmmaker didn’t really consider this when making the decision. Joker: Folie à Deux grossed $58 million in the United States and $200 million worldwide, but it needed to earn $450 million to break even. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was widely praised, but the script fell flat. The story wasn’t as engaging as its predecessor, and the addition of songs just didn’t work. The movie ended up becoming a joke in very bad taste for the audience. Even though the universe is non-canonical and separate from the DCU, the lesson learned is that blending very different genres – like musicals and comic books – doesn’t work.

Deadpool & Wolverine Nailed What the Audience Was Looking For

marvel studios

The records set by Deadpool & Wolverine are impressive, which might surprise some, especially since the film became the most-watched R-rated movie in cinema history. Although the production had to be greenlit a few times by Kevin Feige due to bolder dialogue, much of the credit for this year’s success goes to Ryan Reynolds. He never gave up on the character and had a clear understanding of what was missing in the current superhero genre, so he took a bold chance. The chemistry between him and Hugh Jackman was also a standout, with their combination of Deadpool’s irreverent humor and Wolverine’s seriousness creating a balance that resonated with both old and new fans.

Looking at all the impressive results, it’s also interesting to see how Reynolds managed to bring respect back to the Fox-Marvel universe, especially after so much criticism. Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated that Fox’s characters, like Blade, Elektra, and Gambit, could still be redeemed with dignity. The film also became a powerful example that the supposed saturation of superhero movies isn’t true. Creative freedom in the script really resonated with fans, showing that while the MCU has interconnected productions, focusing on the quality of the individual movie still works. Additionally, smart and creative marketing played a big role in filling theaters.

What 2024 Taught the Superhero Movie Genre?

The year 2024 served as a crucial learning moment for the superhero genre. After a long period of trying to figure out what the general public wants to see, it became clear that taking risks is important and shouldn’t be avoided, but the key is to do it wisely. It’s about balancing innovation with audience expectations. The year also reinforced that nostalgia, when used correctly, remains a powerful tool, and it’s no surprise that older characters continue to hold a special place in fans’ hearts. On the other hand, relying solely on nostalgia isn’t enough – narrative quality and consistency with the universe are essential.

It’s also important to remember the need to respect the emotional connection fans have with the main characters. While exploring villain stories can be interesting, it doesn’t make sense to turn them into protagonists when the audience still prefers the central hero and will feel their absence if they are not in the project. Another crucial lesson was the importance of long-term planning and organization. Restructuring and simplifying the approach can help pave the way for a more promising future, one that meets the expectations of fans across all generations, from the older to the younger ones.

At the end of the day, superhero movies still have plenty of potential. Audiences haven’t given up on the genre, they just expect something worthwhile. Maybe 2025 will be the big year.