Winning Time: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Says John C. Reilly Should Have Been Nominated for Emmy

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says that Winning Time star John C. Reilly should have been nominated for an Emmy. She talked to Addie Morfoot with Variety about the most recent NBA season in Los Angeles. During the interview, he mentioned Reilly's role as her father Dr. Jerry Buss in the HBO series. Many members of the Lakers organization have taken issue with the depiction of the franchise legends in Winning Time. But, even Buss has to admit that some fun parts of her dad made it through translation. Adapted from Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime, Adam McKay and the creative team do take some liberties with the narratives surrounding the storied franchise. Check out what she had to say down below.

"That was entertainment that wasn't based on a lot of truth, but it was entertaining for some people," Buss explained. "I think John C. Reilly playing Dr. Jerry Buss — he should have been nominated for an Emmy."

"I'm conflicted because I think John C. Reilly captured a lot of my dad in his performance. And, you know, I miss my dad. So, revisiting some of those fond memories, I have to say, was nice for me. But, you know: the timeline was completely wrong with my grandmother and things like that. I felt like I was watching a TV show, I wasn't watching my life."

HBO is moving ahead with the series and fans have really been enjoying it so far. "It's been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming explained in a statement. "This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers' rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can't wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty."

The network released a synopsis for the drama. "Based on the book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court."

Did you love the first season of Winning Time? Let us know down in the comments!