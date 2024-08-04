Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Christopher Meloni to Write Season 5 Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is taking on a little bit of a different role for Season 5. In addition to continuing in his role as Elliot Stabler, Meloni recently told People that he is also writing the second episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s fifth season, which will make its debut on Peacock having moved there from NBC. Meloni also revealed that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay will appear in the episode.

“It’s awesome,” Meloni said of writing the episode. “But it’s responsibility so I don’t want to mess it up.”

He added, “I know Benson will be with OC for a moment there.”

Hargitay herself previously teased that she would find a way to work with Meloni even with Organized Crime moving.

“I’m actually planning on it,” Hargitay told Variety about a crossover. “I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime is Headed to Peacock

It was announced earlier this year that the series is making the jump to Peacock, something that President of Program Planning Strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment Jeff Bader explained is partly because of how strong of a performer the series is on streaming.

“Organized Crime is a VERY successful show; this isn’t a show that was on the bubble,” Bader said. “It’s a show that works across the board, and it’s very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us – 80% of its viewing isn’t in the time period where we schedule it, it’s delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for Season 5 on Peacock. The flagship Law & Order series returns for Season 24 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns for Season 26 on NBC.