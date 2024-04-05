Legally Blonde TV Series Happening With Reese Witherspoon

Resse Witherspoon first played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde back in 2001 and returned for the film's sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in 2003. Now, more than 20 years later, fans are still waiting for Witherspoon's return to the iconic role. There have been talks of a third installment for some time, and while no new news has come out this year, the Legally Blonde universe is getting an update. Deadline reported that Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing a new TV series that will be a spinoff of the original film.

Currently, it is unclear if Witherspoon will be playing Elle again in the new show since the plot is being kept under wraps, but it sounds like the series might be its own separate thing. The show is in development at Amazon MGM Studios and is being written by Gossip Girl developers and executive producers, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Legally Blonde movie franchise producer Marc Platt is also signed on to produce. According to Deadline, there are also rumors of a second spinoff with the hopes of further expanding the universe.

This would not be the first Legally Blonde spinoff. Legally Blondes was released in 2009 and followed the younger cousins of Elle Woods.

The report makes no mention of the long-rumored Legally Blonde 3, which was officially announced back in October 2020 with a reported May 2022 release. Obviously, that did not happen, and there have only been vague updates since. Mindy Kaling, who was announced as the project's writer, told Time in 2022 that the movie was taking a while due to her project load. The most recent update came from Luke Wilson, who played the romantic lead opposite Witherspoon in the first two films.

"There hasn't been [an update] since right around when Reese was talking about that," Wilson told ComicBook.com back in December. "We had a Zoom meeting of everyone, all the characters, and it was just kind of fun to see everybody. But I don't know. I was kidding around when Barbie was such a big hit, saying that Legally Blonde was the OG. But I really haven't heard anything since then. I'd heard pretty much what everybody else had heard, that Mindy Kaling, I think, back then was working on trying to write a version of it... Reese is a very sharp person, so I think she really wants to get the perfect script, and I would bet they do get affected by Barbie being such a zeitgeist movie across not just the country but the world, so hopefully in a good way that'll inspire them to get the best script that they can."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Legally Blonde universe.