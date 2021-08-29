Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Releases New Poster

✖

The CW has released a new poster for the upcoming Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot. The series, which is set to debut on the network on Sunday, October 10th, is a revival of the popular children's game show that ran on Nickelodeon in the 1990s, but this time around will put adults through their paces exploring the titular temple. The revival had originally been announced for the mobile-only streaming service Quibi before it shuttered and The CW stepped in to bring the show to life.

Last month it was announced that The View alum Cristela Alonzo will host Legends of the Hidden Temple. Alonzo said at the time her casting was announced that she is thrilled to be part of the new version of the show having been a fan of the original.

"Having grown up on 90s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show," Alonzo said. "The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time."

"When we decided to revisit Legends of the Hidden Temple, we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor," Scott A. Stone, creator and executive producer said. "That's Cristela Alonzo, she's perfect."

You can check out the synopsis for Legends of the Hidden Temple below.

"This supersized, adult version of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner. Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”)."

Legends of the Hidden Temple will debut on The CW on Sunday, October 10th.