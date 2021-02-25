Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Excited for Disney+ Premiere

✖

On Wednesday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a long-awaited update surrounding the upcoming Loki series, with confirmation that it will premiere on June 11th on Disney+. Audiences have been eager to see exactly what the series has in store, both for Tom Hiddleston's take on the God of Mischief, and for the other characters within his orbit. Among those voicing their hype for the series is Sophia Di Martino, who was cast in the series in November of 2019. On Wednesday, Di Martino took to Twitter to retweet the release date announcement, revealing that she's "very excited to see" the show.

I’m very excited to see this... https://t.co/6Q0oNznxcQ — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) February 24, 2021

While Di Martino's character is currently unknown, rumors have indicated that she could be playing "Lady Loki", the fan-favorite gender-bent version of Hiddleston's character. Set photos from last March seemed to indicate as much -- or that she could potentially be playing Enchantress.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is expected to debut on June 11th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

