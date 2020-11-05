Lovecraft Country Coming to Blu-ray in February

✖

One of the year's most talked-about, and confounding, TV series was HBO's Lovecraft Country, which blended together real-life history, science fiction, horror, and fantasy for a shocking experience, with the first season of the series heading to Blu-ray in February. For fans who are subscribed to HBO and get to revisit the series anytime they like, there might not be as much incentive to snag the upcoming set, but with the home video release including a handful of special features that dive deeper into the complex narrative, surely some fans will look forward to unearthing more of the series' secrets. Lovecraft Country Season One lands on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on February 16, 2021.

Lovecraft Country follows 25-year-old Koren war vet Atticus Black (Da 5 Bloods' Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

The new set's special features include:

Compendium of Horrors (NEW)

Orithyia Blue and the Imagination of Diana Freeman (NEW)

Crafting Lovecraft Country

Exploring Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country: The Craft

(Photo: HBO)

With some of the series' beloved characters meeting their demise in the first season finale, it left audiences wondering what could potentially be next for the story. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, showrunner Misha Green previously teased what she hopes to explore in continued adventures.

"We know the direction," Green previously shared with Collider. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Lovecraft Country. Grab your copy of Season One on February 16, 2021.

