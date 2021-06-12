Lupin Part 2 Clip Released as Netflix Celebrates New Episodes

✖

Lupin is back, and Netflix is in the mood to celebrate Part 2 with a brand new clip. Fans have been pouring into the streaming service to see what’s to come for Omar Sy’s delightful Frenchman. In the clip they posted to Twitter, Netflix teaches the viewers a lesson they should already know, Lupin is always out to get the edge. So, if you think he’s helping you, there should be an immediate question of what he stands to gain from the interaction. Assange Diop has been on a mission since the show began on Netflix and the stakes have only raised over the course of these two seasons. Viewers have really enjoyed Sy’s approach to a character who grapples with a literary legacy and clearing his father’s name. Maurice Leblanc is probably somewhere smiling about it right now. Check out the clip down below.

Sy spoke to the New York Times about the hit streaming series. Playing Lupin is a special honor for a French actor and he wanted to clarify why.

You gotta know if Assane seems like he’s helping you, he’s probably scamming you! LUPIN PART 2 IS NOW PLAYING ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/bkowHieoGj — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 11, 2021

“If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I’m French, I said Lupin,” Sy told the outlet from his home in Los Angeles. “He’s playful, he’s clever, he steals, he’s surrounded by women. Plus, he’s a character who plays characters. For an actor, he’s the best.”

“Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture,” he continued. “Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on ‘Lupin.’”

“It’s the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions,” Sy made sure to mention. “I’m always interested in fatherhood. It’s not easy, and you don’t know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that’s the true meaning of life, what makes us human.”

Netflix describes the series:

“Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.”

Do you love Lupin? Excited to see it back for Part 2? Let us know down in the comments below!