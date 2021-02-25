Marvel Reveals Official Agatha All Along Merch

✖

It's been about a week since Marvel Studios and WandaVision rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of "Agatha All Along," the catchy Munsters riff that closed out the seventh episode of the hit Disney+ series. Remixes in a trap style, covers by classical instruments, and fancams of the song have popped up online in the days since, and Marvel has wasted no time capitalizing on the craze. In a tweet today they revealed a slew of "Agatha All Along" themed merchandise coming soon to their Amazon store including multiple different shirts, socks, water bottles, mugs, phone cases, tote bags, hats, etc. Check them out below!

Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez of Frozen fame penned the new song, along with all of the other catchy tunes heard in WandaVision, but this one naturally featured Kathryn Hahn singing the parts about her character. Anderson-Lopez opened up about writing the song in an interview with Marvel noting: "[Agatha] gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling." She and her husband further revealed it's one of their few original songs for the series that doesn't feature Kristen in the chorus, though Lopez is featured in the back-up chorus.

"It also has a little bit of an oompa loompa tenor feel to it too," she added. "We decided since we could hit any decade with that, we had to kind of take a couple swings at what would Agatha's music be? But we ultimately decided the most fun is to just go right in with all of the monster, witch music we've seen before."

It's hard to overstate hoe much "Agatha All Along" has caught on with the public, spreading out to beyond just Marvel fans obsessed with the show. The single was released on iTunes and Spotify earlier this week and quickly leaped up to the top of the Soundtrack charts on iTunes and topped out at #5 overall on the platform.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

