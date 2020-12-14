Disney Document Suggests 12 New Marvel Studios Shows Over Next Two Years

✖

It's about to be a busy time for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last Thursday, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige joined executives from other Disney-owned studios to unveil exciting new content coming to consumers over the next few years. While Feige himself didn't provide dates for most of the new content announced, one new document from the House of Mouse suggests every show he talked about will be released at some point in the next two years. That means between 2021 and 2022, MCU fans will get 12 shows to consume, all on Disney+.

In the document available on Disney's investor site, everything is listed in chronological order — films and television shows alike. While that isn't too noteworthy in and of itself, the document does manage to date The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for the 2022 holiday season. Prior to that listing is She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars.

Though the Guardians holiday special may not be a traditional series in and of itself, it should be noted that it is one of the entire we're counting in the aforementioned dozen.

Marvel Studios releases its first-ever Disney+ offering next month with WandaVision, a trippy series that will likely be responsible for tearing open the Marvel Multiverse. Also revealed last Thursday was the fact The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ on March 19th. After that, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will likely land on the streamer in May and following that pattern, we can guess What If...? will debut in July while Ms. Marvel lands in September before Hawkeye hits the service right in time for the 2021 Holidays.

That leaves She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and the Guardians Holiday Special for 2022. If we reverse-engineer it in a sense and assume the holiday special hits in December, using the every-other-month pattern would mean Armor Wars drops in October 2022. That leaves Ironheart for August 2022, Secret Invasion for June 2022, Moon Knight for April 2022, and She-Hulk for February 2022.

Should that be the case, the longest break in content from Marvel Studios on Disney+ would likely be a holiday hiatus between 2021 and 2022 as fans have to wait between Hawkeye and She-Hulk. Disney doesn't expressly state any release dates for the 2022 shows, so that's all just a presumption on our part, though the signs do seem to point that way at this point.

The first of the shows, WandaVision, debuts on Disney+ starting January 15th.

