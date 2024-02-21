Maya Rudolph Reveals Surprising Prince Connection for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy star Maya Rudolph revealed a wild Prince connection to the new show. Before The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy hits Prime Video on February 23, ComicBook.com had to ask to the actress what her favorite Prince song was. She sings in a cover band with members of The Revolution. Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are among that effort and they're actually composers for this show. Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne eagerly awaited the producer's actual answer to the question at hand.

That revelation sparked some wonderful vibes in our interview up above. Rudolph would smile, "If you like Prince's music, you'll love the music on the show." But, our interviewer would have to ask about her favorite Prince song to perform as well. Under duress, "Darling Nikki" might have to be the pick.

Maya Rudolph's Prince Song of Choice

"I don't have one that would be unfair to all of the songs. However, it's just like anything you go through your phases, you know, I think it's just performing them," she continued. "Like when I was growing up, I loved all the B sides because Prince was really good about putting out a single, but then he'd do a 12 inch dance mix or something. But, it was really just like the 12 to 15 minute version of what he originally recorded in the studio. That was one of the many reasons that I fell for him musically."

"And even more so, some of those like B sides were, were, that's, that's my thing. Like a B side, honey, like side of Raspberry Beret. I don't need the regular version," Rudolph admitted. "Yeah, it depend on you in terms of live. I, we've always played Darling Nikki. That's the only song we've ever played in every set we've done. We've been doing the band for like 12 years now. So I would say that one just because it's very dynamic."

What Is The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy About?

Prime Video has a fresh synopsis for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with EPs Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarr, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

