The MCU Has Cast Another Liability Like Tom Holland, By His Own Admission

On several occasions, Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed Marvel’s secrets to the world before the studio is ready, but Joe Locke might be hot on his heels. The Heartstopper star made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Agatha All Along as the teenage version of Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch. He has opened up more about this role in a recent interview, but also suggested that he is not very good at keeping secrets, just like MCU veteran Tom Holland, who has often been the source of major leaks.

“I am not very good at keeping secrets,” Joe Locke revealed to The Playlist during a recent interview. “I told all my friends and family who I was playing… and there are a few of my friends I told the big twist to. I was like, ‘I can’t keep this to myself. I have to have an outlet.’” Actors have typically been urged to keep their MCU characters quiet until they appear on-screen, allowing Marvel Studios to retain its secrecy, which has become a crucial part of the ever-growing franchise.

Locke went on to suggest that “Marvel isn’t as scary as they might come across [around] secrets,” playing off jokes and memes about Marvel tracking down actors who leak MCU details before the studio is ready. Most notably, Tom Holland, who has played Peter Parker since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and Mark Ruffalo, the star behind Bruce Banner’s Hulk, have been the biggest sources of MCU leaks. Locke didn’t actually reveal anything major prior to Agatha All Along, so his own confession remains to be seen in practice.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

In fact, Joe Locke was fairly good at keeping the reveal of his character’s true identity of Billy Maximoff, a secret throughout the release of Agatha All Along in 2024. It’s possible his lack of secret-keeping could present itself ahead of his next MCU appearance, which hasn’t yet been confirmed, though it is suspected to be in 2026’s upcoming Vision Quest series. Vision Quest could reunite Locke’s Billy Maximoff with his recently reincarnated brother, Tommy, aka Speed, and their father, Paul Bettany’s Vision, and this seems likely since Vision Quest is the next WandaVision spinoff expected to release on Disney+.

As Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan, Joe Locke could have an incredibly bright future in the MCU, especially if the rumored Young Avengers finally come together before the end of the Multiverse Saga. Currently, Billy is traveling with Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) spirit as his guide, so both could return in Vision Quest or another upcoming MCU project. We can just hope that Joe Locke doesn’t let any secrets spill before his next appearance, as it would be a shame to ruin any major surprises.

