Monster High Draculaura and Clawd Wolf Dolls Get Dressed Up For Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, LEGO roses and plush bouquets are great gift ideas, but for the Monster High fan only the Draculaura and Clawd Wolf Howliday Love Edition Collector 2-pack will do. It features Draculaura and Clawd Wolf dressed up for a special date night.

Draculaura is sporting a gothic floral dress, bat headband, gloves, a heart-shaped purse, and vampire-style pumps. The look is topped off with a blood red parasol accented with hearts and spider webs. Meanwhile, the Clawd Wolf doll is wearing a ripped V-neck and flared corduroy trousers paired with gold jewelry. Smartly, he didn't show up to this Valentine's Day / birthday date empty handed. He's brought a coffin-shaped box of roses that Draculaura is sure to love. Pre-orders for the Monster High 2-pack are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for $59.99. It's expected to arrive in late January.

From the official description: "Romance is in the air for two scary-cute Monster High dolls in this Howliday Love Edition collector pack! Draculaura doll and Clawd Wolf doll are ready for a celebratory night out – and with his date's birthday falling on the same day as Valentine's, Clawd Wolf knows he needs to pull out all the stops for his fur-ever boo! From dinner at a beastro to strolling in the rain with coffincinos, this couple celebrates in style with fangtastic fashions and accessories."

Monster High Is More Popular Than Ever

Both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have loved what they've seen from Monster High and the live-action movies as well. The network made the decision to pursue another season of the animated series, Mattel and Nick felt so strongly about the show that the Second Season of Shea Fontana's series is 20 episodes long. More than triple the length of the first one. Check out what the network had to say right here.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, said in a release. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

"Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique," added Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content."