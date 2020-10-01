Ms. Marvel - BossLogic Imagines Iman Vellani as the Marvel Hero

✖

Ms. Marvel is one of the most beloved heroes within the superhero fandom, and it isn't hard to see why. Kamala Khan is a young hero with an infectious charm and admirable sense of justice. Now, Disney and Marvel are ready to bring Ms. Marvel to the small screen with actress Iman Vellani in charge. That is why concept artist BossLogic shared his take on the heroine with fans as it imagines how Vellani will look all suited up.

The artwork surfaced over on Twitter from the well-loved artist. BossLogic edited a headshot of Vellani to imagine how she will look suited up as Kamala. And as you can see down below, the girl looks like she will nail the Ms. Marvel role.

"Congrats to Iman Vellani, our official Ms. MARVEL Kamala Khan. Crazy to see they picked up someone completely unknown, excited to see," BossLogic captioned the piece.

As you can tell, the artwork is gorgeous as it places Kamala's trendy hair cut on Vellani. The layered look ever so slightly covers Kamala's blue face mask that matches her top. The rest of the costume can be seen from the bust and up as Vellani is shown rocking a red-and-gold scarf over her iconic blue vest. And of course, the costume bears Kamala's usual lightning bolt icon, so fans are eager to see how this costume will look in real life.

Currently, little information is known about Ms. Marvel or its shooting schedule. Vellani is the first major star to be attached to the heroine's titular project. It wasn't long ago reports confirmed directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will oversee the series. As for Vellani, the Canadian actress is a newcomer to Hollywood, but fans are excited to see what she will bring to the beloved role of Ms. Marvel.

