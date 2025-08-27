Netflix Beats Amazon & Apple for Matthew McConaughey’s True Detective Reunion Show

In a surprising move, Netflix has acquired the rights to an untitled project from Nic Pizzolatto, featuring actors Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser. The project reunites True Detective‘s Pizzolatto and McConaughey, with the duo having previously worked together on the first season of the HBO series. Netflix managed to beat out several streaming services, including Amazon and Apple, in acquiring the television project, which appears to still be in the early stages, as deals for both McConaughey and Hauser are reportedly still being finalized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Amazon, Apple, and Netflix competed for the project, HBO sat out the bidding war. As the outlet notes, this is perhaps due to the strained relationship between Pizzolatto and HBO. While Pizzolatto was involved in the first three seasons of True Detective, he was not involved in the fourth season of the hit series, retitled True Detective: Night Country. Pizzolatto publicly criticized True Detective Season 4, reposting negative commentary on the season on his social media, straining the professional relationship between himself and HBO in the process.

A True Detective Reunion at Netflix

Although details on the still untitled project are sparse, it is reportedly being referred to as “The Brothers Project” as McConaughey and Hauser are expected to play brothers in it. Skydance Sports is backing the series, suggesting there will be a sports angle involved, although that has not yet been confirmed. McConaughey and Hauser worked together previously in Richard Linklater’s iconic 1993 movie, Dazed and Confused.

Interestingly, McConaughey is also working on another brotherly project with his former True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson. That project is described as a comedy and is being developed for Apple TV+.

Along with the untitled Pizzolatto television project and his comedy for Apple TV+, McConaughey is busy planning his return to the big screen. The actor hasn’t had a live-action role on the big screen since 2019’s The Gentlemen, where he played Michael Pearson. In the meantime, he has done voice work in films such as Sing 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, where he voiced Cowboypool. McConaughey’s next role is in The Lost Bus, a survival drama.

As for Hauser, the actor starred in Yellowstone as Rip Wheeler. He’ll reprise the role in the upcoming spinoff series, The Dutton Ranch.

Those eager to revisit some of Pizzolatto’s work can currently stream the first three seasons of True Detective on HBO Max. What do you think of the True Detective reunion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.